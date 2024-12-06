‘Paw-rfect’: Groom's adorable dance with his pet dog during baraat melts hearts online. Watch

A heartwarming video capturing a groom dancing with his beloved pet dog during his wedding procession has captured the internet's attention. Originally posted by Instagram user 1812shivam, the clip has since been widely shared, even drawing attention from celebrities like Parul Gulati, Sonam Bajwa, and Esha Gupta. In a viral video, a groom danced with his pet dog. (Instagram)

A special companion joins the celebration

The video showcases the groom cradling his furry companion, Lucy, as they sway to the music amidst the joyous baraat. Lucy, an indie dog dressed adorably in a pink outfit, stole the spotlight, dancing alongside her human in a moment that radiated pure love and happiness.

This heartwarming display of affection struck a chord with viewers, many of whom appreciated the groom’s bond with his pet. Kamal Talyan, an Instagram user, revealed in a comment on a repost by ‘edge.stream’ that the dog was part of his brother’s wedding. “This was my brother's wedding, and the dog’s name is Lucy,” Talyan shared.

Celebrities and netizens react

Social media erupted with adoration for the video. Actor Esha Gupta responded with a series of heart emojis, while influencer and actor Parul Gulati commented, “Awwwwww + Awww.” Many users celebrated the groom’s gesture of including an indie dog in such a prominent role, calling it a "beautiful example of unconditional love."

2.4 million views and vounting

The video, originally uploaded by 1812shivam, has already amassed over 2.4 million views, with comments pouring in from all corners. One user gushed, “This is the cutest thing I’ve seen all day!” Another remarked, “Lucy dancing with the groom is everything we didn’t know we needed.” A viewer praised the groom, saying, “Such a kind soul to celebrate his wedding with his dog.”

Others highlighted Lucy’s adorable outfit, with one commenting, “Pink really suits her!” Some expressed their wish for more moments like these, with a user adding, “This sets a wonderful precedent for pet lovers at weddings.