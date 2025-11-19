25-year-old woman dies, 10 others hospitalised after mass poisoning at Bali hostel

A tourist in Bali died and 10 others have been hospitalized after a suspected mass poisoning incident at a hostel. A Chinese youngster — identified as Deqing Zhuoga — collapsed after developing severe vomiting and chills at the $9-a-night accommodation. She received treatment but died the same night. The death occurred at Bali's Clandestino Hostel

Deqing Zhuoga was found dead in her dorm room on September 2. She was only 25.

The mass poisoning incident

The tourists took ill at the Clandestino Hostel in Canggu, Bali, which had faced backlash for a bed bug infestation just days earlier.

According to a Daily Mail report, the hostel had been fumigated after residents complained that its dorm rooms had become overrun with bed bugs.

Travellers fell ill after a communal dinner. Deqing Zhuoga’s roommate Leila Li was among those hospitalized – she spent five days in the ICU. Li is now demanding that the hostel be shut down until a full investigation is carried out.

“More than 20 people suffered collective poisoning, at least ten were in critical condition, and one person died,” she said. “They are trying to cover it up and I just want to warn people so this does not happen to anyone else.”

The death of Deqing Zhuoga

Zhuoga was among the travellers who became ill after a communal dinner at Bali’s Clandestino Hostel on August 31.

After the meal that night, many of the diners fell violently ill. They reported blood in their vomit and high fevers, and some even collapsed in hallways, begging the staff for assistance.

The hostel’s receptionist, Maria Gores, checked on Zhuoga shortly before her midnight shift ended and became worried about her health, according to a report in news.com.au. She called security to help move Ms Zhuoga into a taxi and went with her to a nearby clinic.

“The doctor provided initial treatment but, due to lack of funds, only prescribed medication,” Badung Police investigation chief Inspector Ahmad said.

“They bought the medicine from a nearby pharmacy and returned to the hostel.”

Zhuoga was back in her bunk by 1.30am. The next morning, receptionist Eka Ayu noticed she had not checked out. She knocked on the door, and when there was no response, she opened it.

“After unlocking it, she found the victim lying face down,” Inspector Ahmad said.

“The manager checked for a pulse but there was no breathing.”

Deqing Zhuoga had been taken to a doctor by hostel staff but was sent back to her room, where she later died alone.

Officials listed her cause of death as acute gastroenteritis and hypovolaemic shock, but the source of the poisoning is still unclear.

What caused the poisoning?

The exact cause of the Bali poisoning incident is still unknown.

Although it was first believed that the group had developed Bali Belly after a shared dinner, Ms Li says hospital tests showed something much more serious.

“My doctor confirmed it was pesticide poisoning and food poisoning,” she said.

“I went to the medical centre three times and each time my condition improved, but when I went back to my room to rest the symptoms would reoccur.”