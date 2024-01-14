close_game
3 heartwarming videos of mama cats that will melt your heart into a puddle

Jan 14, 2024

From a mama cat comforting her kitten having nightmares to another taking her baby to a playdate, these videos are super adorable to watch.

There are videos on social media that show tender moments between mama cats and their babies. From gentle grooming sessions to playful interactions, these videos are a reminder that the universal language of love transcends species. Here, we have three videos that will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart.

The images of mama cats with their kids will leave you smiling. (Reddit/@ameen__shaikh, X/@Momm)

1. Mama cat comforts kitten

A video of a cat comforting her baby having a nightmare will leave you smiling. The clip, posted on X, shows the cat embracing her baby after it was twitching.

2. Mama cats raise orphaned kittens

Strong Hearts Cat Rescue, an animal rescue organisation, shared a heartwarming story. They posted about two mama kittens who are ‘doing an amazing job at raising their 7 babies together and the teamwork is paying off’. They posted a video that shows the mama cats cuddling with the kittens.

3. Mama cat takes baby to a playdate

“Mama cat wants her kitten to be friends with a human baby,” reads a caption posted along with a video shared on Reddit. The clip shows the mama cat taking her baby to a playdate.

Mama cat wants her kitten to be friends with human baby.
byu/ameen__shaikh inaww

What are your thoughts on these cute cat videos? Which of these did you like the most?

