Monday, May 13, 2024
3 injured as lift malfunctions at Noida’s Paras Tierra Society, residents demand investigation

ByArfa Javaid
May 13, 2024 01:24 PM IST

The lift at a housing society in Noida started ascending unexpectedly, reached the 25th floor, and crashed into the roof.

Three people were injured as the lift at a Noida housing society malfunctioned and crashed through the roof of the top floor on Sunday. According to reports, the incident happened in Tower 5 of Paras Tierra Society in Sector 137 in Noida.

The incident happened when the lift reached the fourth floor of Tower 5 of a housing society in Noida. (Representative Image)
The incident happened when the lift reached the fourth floor of Tower 5 of a housing society in Noida. (Representative Image)

According to a report by NDTV, the brakes of the lift failed when it was on the fourth floor of Tower 5. It started ascending unexpectedly, reached the 25th floor, and crashed into the roof.

Three people, including two women, were inside it when the incident happened. All three of them have sustained injuries. Since the incident, the two lifts in the tower have now been closed, and the residents have been asked to use the stairs.

The outlet further reported that the residents had alleged a lack of maintenance that led to this technical glitch. The police are investigating the matter, and action will be taken against the culprits.

“We will demand an investigation into this entire incident from the architects and builders. The safety of the residents is our first priority. We will take all necessary steps so that such incidents do not happen in future,” the Apartment Owners Association of Paras Tierra Society told NDTV.

Earlier, a 73-year-old woman resident of the same society died in a lift crash. The incident happened when the woman got into the lift from the eighth floor, and it fell to the ground after the lift cable snapped.

These are not the only incidents in which people were injured or died in elevator mishaps. In April 2023, nine people sustained injuries after an elevator at a hotel in Noida plummeted from the third floor to the basement of the building. In July 2022, a woman was injured after a lift had a free fall at Supertech Supernova housing in Sector 94.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

