400 for 8 km and still no cab’: Gurgaon woman shares struggle to commute to office in rain

A Gurgaon woman has shared her frustration over the difficulties of commuting to office during rain in the city, saying that even after being willing to pay ₹400 for an eight-kilometre cab ride, she was unable to find a booking.

A Gurgaon woman shared her rainy-day commute struggle after failing to get a cab even at a ₹400 fare. (Instagram/hensi__soni)

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Taking to Instagram, Hensi Soni shared a video showing the rainy weather and waterlogged roads before explaining how what looked like a pleasant day quickly turned into a commuting nightmare.

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‘Been trying to book a cab for the past hour’

“As you can all see, the weather looks so beautiful. It’s raining, and there’s already a little waterlogging on the roads. And yes, I thought the same thing too, until you actually have to go to the office,” Soni said.

She added that she had been trying to find a cab for nearly an hour without any success.

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{{^usCountry}} “For the past hour, I’ve been trying to book a cab, but I haven’t been able to get one. They’re charging ₹400 for just eight kilometres, which is already quite expensive, and even when I’m willing to pay ₹400, I still can’t get a booking,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For the past hour, I’ve been trying to book a cab, but I haven’t been able to get one. They’re charging ₹400 for just eight kilometres, which is already quite expensive, and even when I’m willing to pay ₹400, I still can’t get a booking,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Soni said that even a spell of rain in Gurgaon can make commuting difficult, with waterlogging adding to traffic woes and cab availability becoming another challenge.

“The moment it rains even a little in Gurgaon, the city starts getting waterlogged and you can’t book anything. So what are you supposed to do?” she asked.

‘A good part of your salary disappears’

She also spoke about the predicament faced by office-goers who either have to deal with traffic in their own vehicles or spend heavily on cabs.

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“Everyone thinks life in Gurgaon is all fun and easy. Just wait until it’s your turn and you have to go to the office on a rainy day. If you have a car, you’ll get stuck in traffic. If you don’t have a car, you’ll practically go bankrupt paying for cabs,” Soni said.

“If you go to the office, you end up spending so much on the cab that a good part of your salary disappears, and if you don’t go to the office, you risk losing a day’s pay. So seriously, what is a person supposed to do?”

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She shared the clip with the caption, “Gurgaon and rain”.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The post prompted several reactions from social media users. One person wrote, “The area outside the house turns into a swimming pool within just an hour,” while another joked, “No worries, just get yourself a boat.”

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Others agreed with her experience. “Yes, I agree with you,” one user commented. Another added, “This is true.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)