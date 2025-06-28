Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
'$400 makeup, no-photo policy': Bride faces heat for 47-point bridesmaid checklist

BySimran Singh
Jun 28, 2025 02:54 PM IST

A bridesmaid stepped down after receiving an exhaustive list of costly and controlling requirements from the bride, sparking disbelief among their friend group.

A soon-to-be bride’s extreme list of bridesmaid demands has gone viral, with one friend stepping down from the role after being handed the 47-point requirement list.

The list included strict and costly conditions such as mandatory spray tans. (Representational image). (Pexel)
A Reddit post, shared under the popular thread r/weddingshaming, reveals how the bride, referred to as ‘Sarah’, blindsided her bridal party with a document titled “Bridesmaid Expectations & Requirements.”

“I thought it would be like… wear this color, here’s the dress I like, maybe some basic timeline stuff,” the bridesmaid wrote. “Nope. 47 numbered items. FORTY-SEVEN.”

The list included strict and costly conditions such as mandatory spray tans, $400 non-negotiable hair and makeup appointments, and even a ban on posting any event photos without the bride’s approval.

But one requirement in particular left the bridesmaid stunned, contributing $200 toward the bachelorette party on top of planning and paying for it.

The final point on the list reportedly read: “Remember this is my day and your job is to make me shine!”

Feeling overwhelmed, the bridesmaid texted Sarah to say she couldn’t commit to such expectations and needed to step down. However, the bride’s reaction was emotional.

“She called me crying saying, ‘real friends would do anything even if it takes some sacrifice,’” the post revealed.

The incident has since sparked debate online about unreasonable bridal party expectations and the financial burden weddings often place on friends.

Take a look at the post:

AITAH for dropping out of my friend's wedding after she sent me a 47-item 'bridesmaid requirements' list?
byu/_BunnyKisses inAITAH

Many took to the comments section to react.

A user wrote, “That is gonna live rent-free in my head now.”

Another added, “Wait... forty-seven items? That's not just demanding, it's downright perplexing!”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
