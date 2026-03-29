5 high-profile exits: Top CEOs who were ousted overnight

In the fast-paced world of corporate leadership, even the most successful and stable companies can see sudden leadership shakeups. These abrupt CEO departures often take employees, investors, and the public by surprise, raising questions about the reasons behind the exit and the company’s future direction. Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal (L) and former Nestle CEO Laurent Freixe (R)

Whether driven by internal conflicts, strategic disagreements, or personal reasons, such exits can create uncertainty and spark intense media and market attention.

Here is a look at five such high-profile exits that shocked the world:

1. Sam Altman — OpenAI Altman was abruptly removed by OpenAI’s board in November 2023, triggering shock across the tech industry. The board initially stated that Altman was not "consistently candid in his communications” as the reason for his removal.

The decision led to internal chaos, with employees and investors pushing back. Altman was reinstated as CEO within days, making it one of the most dramatic leadership reversals in Silicon Valley.

(Also read: ‘iMessage broke on my phone’: Sam Altman’s first 30 mins after his OpenAI exit)

2. Parag Agrawal — Twitter Parag Agrawal was ousted from Twitter (now X) in October 2022 within hours of Elon Musk completing his $44 million acquisition of the social media platform. The abrupt firing, alongside other top executives, marked a sweeping leadership overhaul at the company.

At the time, the Guardian reported that Agrawal was likely to receive a staggering severance package worth well over $55 million.

(Also read: Parag Agrawal ‘escorted out’ of Twitter headquarters after Musk takeover: Report)

3. Steve Easterbrook — McDonald's Steve Easterbrook was removed in 2019 after the company found he violated its policies by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee. The sudden exit stunned investors, given his role in reviving the company’s growth.

The following year, McDonald’s sued Easterbrook, alleging he misled the company about relationships with subordinate employees and seeking to reclaim his $40 million-plus severance. The lawsuit claimed Easterbrook had sexual relationships with three employees in the year before his firing and used his corporate email to send and receive explicit material.

(Also read: McDonald’s fires CEO Steve Easterbrook over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee)

4. Travis Kalanick — Uber Travis Kalanick, the co-founder of Uber, resigned as CEO in 2017 under intense pressure from investors following a series of scandals involving workplace culture and regulatory battles. While tensions had been building, the final decision came swiftly after major shareholders demanded his exit following a series of scandals, including allegations of a toxic workplace culture, ignoring sexual harassment complaints, and unethical business practices.

5. Laurent Freixe — Nestlé In September 2025, Nestlé fired its CEO Laurent Freixe after an investigation into his “undisclosed romantic relationship” with a subordinate. The Switzerland-based company said that Freixe’s relationship violated its code of conduct.

According to a BBC article, a report made through the company's whistleblowing channel led to an investigation into Freixe’s relationship with a subordinate.

(Also read: How Nestle CEO Laurent Freixe's affair with junior colleague was exposed, led to his dismissal)