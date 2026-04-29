5 lakh job is like a golden cage’: Woman explains why she is happier after leaving high-paying corporate job

A woman with 14 years of experience in the corporate world has gone viral for explaining why she walked away from a monthly salary of ₹5 lakh. Describing the high-paying role as a "golden cage," she revealed that while the money funded international trips and luxury, it demanded constant availability and distance from her family. She warned that lifestyle inflation often becomes a trap, forcing professionals to stay in roles that drain them.

The corporate leader whose video on leaving a high-paying job has resonated with many. (Instagram/@theog_girl__)

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“Why was it easy for me to walk away? ₹5 lakhs a month bought me a lifestyle I didn’t want,” Joyeeta wrote. In the video she shared, she explained that though she was eating costly foods and going on international trips, it came with a condition of always being available for her job.

Also Read: ‘Left my ₹9 LPA job’: Delhi woman shares how she earned ₹1.5 lakh in one month as content creator

“It bought me distance — from myself, my kid, any life not optimised for the next promotion,” she added.

In the following lines, she claimed that her sizable salary created a golden cage for her, becoming a trap rather than something that satisfied her. “Lifestyle inflation is the most expensive trap. ₹5L ka job ek golden cage ban jaata hai. I thought I was buying status. I was buying my own dependence on the thing draining me.”

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{{^usCountry}} Hence, she decided to quit and take a lower-paying job. However, Joyeeta said that this transition made her happier. “So I quit to find out what I can be without that status, without that money and the designation. But before that I made sure I had 0 EMIs.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hence, she decided to quit and take a lower-paying job. However, Joyeeta said that this transition made her happier. “So I quit to find out what I can be without that status, without that money and the designation. But before that I made sure I had 0 EMIs.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She concluded her Instagram post with a question. “What’s one thing your salary bought that you don’t actually need?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She concluded her Instagram post with a question. “What’s one thing your salary bought that you don’t actually need?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (HT.com has reached out to Joyeeta, this report will be updated when she responds). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (HT.com has reached out to Joyeeta, this report will be updated when she responds). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

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An individual asked, “What do you do now?” Joyeeta responded, “I am a fractional CMO - work on projects partially, not full-time.” Another expressed, “For some ppl work is the only way to look for another day! It isn't always about money, it’s about mental satisfaction!”

Also Read: 24-year-old quits job, builds ₹1 crore startup in 4 months: 'We're not stopping here'

A third argued, “Saying a corporate job is bad just because it demands time is an oversimplification. Different phases of life come with different priorities—someone who wants to spend more time with family may find a demanding corporate role less suitable, while someone focused on growth, travel, or financial goals might be willing to invest that time and effort.”

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A fourth wrote, “5 LAKHS A MONTH… SERIOUSLY?? Then quitting that?? Takes some real GUTS!!” A few also reacted to the post using clapping emoticons.

Joyeeta’s Instagram profile says she is a digital content creator and a “senior woman processing corporate life out loud”. With 14 years of experience in the corporate world, she claims she posts “corporate truth bombs and career guidance nobody shares”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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