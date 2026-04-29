‘ ₹5 lakh job is like a golden cage’: Woman explains why she is happier after leaving high-paying corporate job
In a world obsessed with corporate climbing, one woman made waves by walking away from her ₹5 lakh-per-month job and settling for a lower salary.
A woman with 14 years of experience in the corporate world has gone viral for explaining why she walked away from a monthly salary of ₹5 lakh. Describing the high-paying role as a "golden cage," she revealed that while the money funded international trips and luxury, it demanded constant availability and distance from her family. She warned that lifestyle inflation often becomes a trap, forcing professionals to stay in roles that drain them.
“Why was it easy for me to walk away? ₹5 lakhs a month bought me a lifestyle I didn’t want,” Joyeeta wrote. In the video she shared, she explained that though she was eating costly foods and going on international trips, it came with a condition of always being available for her job.
Also Read: ‘Left my ₹9 LPA job’: Delhi woman shares how she earned ₹1.5 lakh in one month as content creator
“It bought me distance — from myself, my kid, any life not optimised for the next promotion,” she added.
In the following lines, she claimed that her sizable salary created a golden cage for her, becoming a trap rather than something that satisfied her. “Lifestyle inflation is the most expensive trap. ₹5L ka job ek golden cage ban jaata hai. I thought I was buying status. I was buying my own dependence on the thing draining me.”
Hence, she decided to quit and take a lower-paying job. However, Joyeeta said that this transition made her happier. “So I quit to find out what I can be without that status, without that money and the designation. But before that I made sure I had 0 EMIs.”{{/usCountry}}
Hence, she decided to quit and take a lower-paying job. However, Joyeeta said that this transition made her happier. “So I quit to find out what I can be without that status, without that money and the designation. But before that I made sure I had 0 EMIs.”{{/usCountry}}
She concluded her Instagram post with a question. “What’s one thing your salary bought that you don’t actually need?”{{/usCountry}}
She concluded her Instagram post with a question. “What’s one thing your salary bought that you don’t actually need?”{{/usCountry}}
(HT.com has reached out to Joyeeta, this report will be updated when she responds).{{/usCountry}}
(HT.com has reached out to Joyeeta, this report will be updated when she responds).{{/usCountry}}
How did social media react?{{/usCountry}}
How did social media react?{{/usCountry}}
An individual asked, “What do you do now?” Joyeeta responded, “I am a fractional CMO - work on projects partially, not full-time.” Another expressed, “For some ppl work is the only way to look for another day! It isn't always about money, it’s about mental satisfaction!”
Also Read: 24-year-old quits job, builds ₹1 crore startup in 4 months: 'We're not stopping here'
A third argued, “Saying a corporate job is bad just because it demands time is an oversimplification. Different phases of life come with different priorities—someone who wants to spend more time with family may find a demanding corporate role less suitable, while someone focused on growth, travel, or financial goals might be willing to invest that time and effort.”
A fourth wrote, “5 LAKHS A MONTH… SERIOUSLY?? Then quitting that?? Takes some real GUTS!!” A few also reacted to the post using clapping emoticons.
Joyeeta’s Instagram profile says she is a digital content creator and a “senior woman processing corporate life out loud”. With 14 years of experience in the corporate world, she claims she posts “corporate truth bombs and career guidance nobody shares”.