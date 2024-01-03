5 mesmerising images of Earth's moon by ISRO, NASA, ISS

Skywatchers across the globe have always been fascinated by the moon. Thanks to the various space agencies and the International Space Station (ISS), we also get a glimpse of how this celestial body looks from space or up close. Here, we have collected five incredible images shared by ISRO, NASA, and ISS. The image shows the surface of the moon as captured during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. (X/@isro)

1- Pic during Chandrayaan-3 Mission

ISRO took to X to share two images taken by Chadrayaan-3 after it touched the lunar surface. While one of the images is of our Blue Planet, the other one shows the surface of the moon - a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion by the spacecraft.

2- Moon’s view from Earth’s orbit

Astronauts aboard the ISS often end up capturing incredible views of the Earth and the moon. One such picture shows the moon peeking over the horizon of our home planet.

3- Nearly full moon from 1968

NASA took a page out of the history book and treated netizens with a picture from decades ago. The space agency posted an image of a nearly full moon taken from the Apollo 8 spacecraft on December 22, 1968. The image will likely make you go wow.

4- Moon sets beyond Earth’s horizon

“A waning gibbous moon sets just beyond the horizon of Earth's atmosphere as the International Space Station soared 260 miles above the South Pacific Ocean,” this is what ISS wrote while sharing this mesmerising image.

5- Moon above Earth’s surface

“Earth's airglow outlines the planet's horizon with the Moon above,” this is how NASA described a stunning picture that shows a great view from space. In the picture, the moon is above the earth, ‘nearly centred above the surface’.

Which one of these pictures is your favourite? Did the images leave you amazed?