5 viral videos of the week that may make your day brighter

Throughout the week various videos are shared on the Internet that keep people entertained. Not just that, they also go all kinds of viral. We have collected five such clips that kept people hooked this week.

Anand Mahindra posts dog video with important message

The business tycoon Anand Mahindra, a few days ago, shared a video to highlight the aspect of people's addition to habit. “No better way of illustrating our addiction to habit…The most valuable skill in business today is knowing how to break free,” he wrote while re-sharing the video originally posted by another Twitter user.

Kunal Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan praise musician

A video of a musician singing the song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye in a melodious voice recent went viral online. In fact, actors Kunal Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan also praised his talent. The popularity of his video also prompted Good Samaritans to raise money to help the singer get enrolled in a music school.

Girl’s reaction to seeing pilot dad

This is a sweet video that went viral and left people saying aww. The clip shows the reaction of a girl to seeing her pilot that on the same flight.

Man carries 735 eggs on a single hat

This is an interesting world record title by a man hailing from Benin in West Africa. He attached 735 eggs on a single hit to make the world record.

Sidharth Malhotra recreates Shershaah’s scene with girl

This cute video showcases Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra and a cute girl. They are seen recreating a scene from the film.

Which of these videos do you like the most?

