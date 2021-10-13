Home / Trending / Sidharth Malhotra recreates Shershaah’s scene with girl, Kiara Advani reacts
Sidharth Malhotra recreates Shershaah’s scene with girl, Kiara Advani reacts

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share the sweet Shershaah’-related video that sparked a response from Kiara Advani.
The image shows Sidharth Malhotra with the girl.(Instagram/@sidmalhotra)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 12:20 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video shared by actor Sidharth Malhotra has turned into a source of entertainment for many on Instagram. The clip showcases the actor enacting a scene from his movie Shershaah with a little girl. The post has prompted many to share sweet reactions, including Kiara Advani.

The 2021 movie Shershaah, based on the life of Indian army captain Vikram Batra, featured Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. In the film, Advani played love interest of Malhotra.

“Meet little Kiara as Dimple. #shershaahreels,” the actor wrote while sharing the video.

The post, since being shared, has gone viral with over 1.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Kiara Advani while reacting to the video shared two emoticons. She posted heart eyes and heart emojis.

“Uff, yeh dil maange more of this duo,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my my so much cuteness. My heart skipped a beat,” shared another. “That’s so sweet,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

