Man carries 735 eggs on a single hat to create record. Watch jaw dropping video

The official Instagram page of Guinness World Records (GWR) is filled with videos that showcase people creating varied records. From records that are mesmersing to the ones that may make your jaw drop, the clips are of different kinds. There is now a latest inclusion to that list. It is a record created by a man from Benin in West Africa and it involves 735 eggs.

“Most eggs carried on a single hat, 735 by Gregory Da Silva,” GWR wrote while sharing the video. In a reply to their own post, they added, “Gregory from Benin in West Africa spent three days attaching the eggs to his hat for this brilliant balance record.”

Take a look at the video:

The post, since being shared about nine hours ago, has gathered more than 35,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated several comments.

“Eggcellent,” wrote an Instagram user. “Imagine if he sneezed,” posted another. “Wow,” commented a third. A few, however, also asked “Why?”

What are your thoughts on the video?