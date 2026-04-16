‘60% on rent’: Indian student in Manchester reveals cost of living in UK

An Indian woman pursuing her doctorate in the United Kingdom has shared a detailed look at her monthly expenses, offering a glimpse into the financial realities faced by international students. The woman, Anushka Diwakar, posted a video on Instagram explaining how she manages her stipend while studying at the University of Manchester.

An Indian PhD student in the UK shared her monthly expenses. (Instagram/phd.and.life)

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In the video, she introduced herself saying, “Hi, myself Anushka, I'm a first year PhD student at the University of Manchester and I'm here on a scholarship. I get around £1800 every month as my tax-free stipend.” She then went on to explain how a large portion of this amount goes towards accommodation.

“My university studio accommodation where I'm living right now, it takes up 60% of my stipend that is almost £1100. This is my major expense in a month,” she said, highlighting the high cost of student housing in the city.

Budgeting groceries, outings and essentials

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from rent, Anushka outlined her other monthly expenses in a structured manner. She said that groceries cost her roughly £100 per month, while she sets aside £50 for outings and dining experiences. “The third and final expense is shopping, small outings so I have parked another £50 there,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from rent, Anushka outlined her other monthly expenses in a structured manner. She said that groceries cost her roughly £100 per month, while she sets aside £50 for outings and dining experiences. “The third and final expense is shopping, small outings so I have parked another £50 there,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She also briefly mentioned student housing platforms, stating that such services can be helpful for those looking for short term stays or flexible accommodation options without long contracts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also briefly mentioned student housing platforms, stating that such services can be helpful for those looking for short term stays or flexible accommodation options without long contracts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The caption accompanying the video further explained her intent. “How much does it cost to live in the UK as a PhD student? I share my real monthly expenses as an Indian PhD student living in Manchester. I moved to Manchester in October 2025, and in this video I break down my PhD stipend, rent, food, transport, and other living costs,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The caption accompanying the video further explained her intent. “How much does it cost to live in the UK as a PhD student? I share my real monthly expenses as an Indian PhD student living in Manchester. I moved to Manchester in October 2025, and in this video I break down my PhD stipend, rent, food, transport, and other living costs,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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She added that many students often wonder whether a PhD stipend is enough to live comfortably, and her video aims to answer that question through a transparent breakdown of her finances.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to her breakdown

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The video has attracted attention online, with several users sharing their thoughts on her budget. One user wrote, “Rent taking 60% is honestly scary.” Another said, “This is actually very helpful for students planning to move abroad.” Some viewers were surprised by the costs, with one remarking, “I didn’t realise accommodation would be this expensive in Manchester.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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