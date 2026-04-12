Physiotherapist shares why he left ₹40 LPA job in UK for India: 'Toughest decision I’ve ever made'

Shah added that working a “9-to-5 job” made him feel confined. “I used to feel like I was in a confined space or a jail. And right now, I have that freedom when I'm building Rehabond. I get that freedom which no 9 to 5 NHS job was able to give me,” he added.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shah said he was earning ₹40 lakh annually with just over a year of experience in physiotherapy when he decided to quit and move back. “The reason I left my job was because I always had that small entrepreneurial bug in me that I wanted to do my own business,” he said.

A high-paying job abroad is often seen as success. But for some, professional achievement does not always translate into personal fulfilment. Physiotherapist Manav Shah recently spoke about this, sharing why he chose to leave a ₹40 LPA role in the UK and return to India early in his career.

Loneliness and affordability The physiotherapist also pointed to loneliness as a key factor behind his decision. “I don’t know why a lot of people don’t talk about this, but loneliness hits hard when you are alone in a Western country. No amount of money or quality of life can match having a cup of tea with your parents or your close friends,” he said.

“I was feeling lonely, and India, due to our family culture, is so much better, which was also one of the reasons why I came back,” Shah told HT.com.

Another major reason, Shah explained, was affordability. He noted that living in India allows for better savings while still offering access to healthcare and other essential services. “It's quite affordable to stay here in India. You can save quite a lot of money. At the same time, you have like a lot of accessibility to healthcare and other things,” he said.

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‘Toughest decision’ In the caption of his post, Shah further described the move as one of the toughest decisions he has made. He said he had built a stable life in the UK, including his career, friendships and routines, making the decision to leave difficult and filled with doubts.

“Sometimes growth doesn’t look like moving forward… it looks like starting again,” he wrote.

“I built a life there — a career, stability, friendships, routines, and comfort. Walking away from all of that wasn’t easy. There were doubts, sleepless nights, and countless ‘what ifs.’ But deep down, I knew I didn’t move abroad just to stay comfortable. I went to learn, to grow, and to understand what kind of clinician and person I wanted to become.” he continued.

“Now it’s time to build something of my own. Leaving the UK wasn’t giving up — it was choosing courage over certainty, purpose over comfort, and long-term vision over short-term security,” Shah said, adding that while the move brings new challenges, it also marks the beginning of building something of his own in India.