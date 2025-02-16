65-year-old European man divorces wife to marry Nigerian TikTok girlfriend: ‘He’s gonna get robbed,’ says internet

A European family is expressing deep concern as their 65-year-old relative plans to divorce his wife and move to Lagos, Nigeria, to marry a young woman he met on TikTok. The man, who has been in communication with the woman for over a year, has already sent substantial amounts of money to her for various reasons, including visa applications that have not materialised. The man met the woman on TikTok.(Representational Image/Pexel)

A Reddit user, identifying as the man's nephew, shared the family's predicament: "It started a year ago. My uncle (65+, married) met a young girl (20-25) on TikTok, started chatting and fell in love… Since then, he sent a lot of money to her for numerous reasons."

Despite the family's efforts to intervene, the uncle remains resolute in his decision, dismissing concerns about potential scams. "He doesn't listen to anyone, doesn't believe that it is a scam. My family is afraid that he will be robbed, tortured, or murdered there."

The situation has sparked a debate on Reddit, with users sharing their perspectives. One user suggested a possible outcome: "Most likely scenario is he just gets ghosted at the airport. There will be some excuses why they are unable to meet. Then he goes home, and they continue to draw more money, and the cycle continues."

Another user highlighted potential dangers: "He'll arrive at Lagos airport and get a call from her; she's in jail and needs money to bribe the guards to get out. He'll pay, wait at the airport for her to show up; she won't, of course. Then she'll call again saying the bus broke down, needs more money, she's just one town away, I love you honey! etc., etc."

The claims made in this account have not been independently verified by HT.com.

Also read: 94-year-old mother surprises her son with heartfelt live radio call on his retirement. Watch

US woman travels to Pakistan to marry 19-year-old

In a similar incident, 33-year-old American woman Onijah Andrew Robinson travelled to Pakistan to marry a 19-year-old she met online. Upon arrival, she faced unexpected challenges and became a viral sensation due to her subsequent actions and demands.

The American woman made headlines for being "stranded" in Pakistan after travelling to marry a 19-year-old local man. Robinson arrived in Karachi in October 2024 to wed Nidal Ahmed Memon, whom she said she met online.

Also read: American woman ‘stranded’ in Pakistan after arriving to marry teenager, demands $100,000 from government