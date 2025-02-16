94-year-old mother surprises her son with heartfelt live radio call on his retirement. Watch

A touching video is melting hearts across the internet, capturing an emotional moment between a 94-year-old mother and her son. The clip, originally shared by Good News Movement, has already garnered over seven lakh views, leaving social media users teary-eyed. A 94-year-old mother made a heartfelt call to a live radio show, surprising her son with warm retirement wishes. (Instagram/goodnews_movement)

A surprise call on live radio

The video begins with the radio host announcing, “Go right ahead. You’re live.” Moments later, a soft yet confident voice comes through—Steven’s 94-year-old mother.

“Hi, Steven. This is your 94-year-old mother calling you. Patty and I are here in Middletown listening to your show and want to congratulate you on your retirement,” she says warmly. “And I want you to know that we love you, and we know that whatever you do, you’ll be successful. I love you, Steven.”

The heartfelt message takes Steven by surprise, and he is visibly emotional. Fighting back tears, he responds with a simple but deeply moved, “Thank you, Mom. Thanks, Mom.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet overwhelmed with love

The clip has sparked an outpouring of emotional reactions from netizens, who found the mother’s gesture both touching and beautiful.

One user commented, “This is the purest kind of love. Nothing compares to a mother’s love for her child.”

Another wrote, “Hearing her voice and the love in her words brought tears to my eyes. Steven is so lucky to have her.”

A third user shared, “This made me miss my own mother so much. Cherish them while you can.”

Many were deeply moved by Steven’s emotional reaction, with one user noting, “The way his voice cracked when he replied – that was so genuine. A moment he’ll never forget.”

Another person reflected, “At 94, she still makes sure to show up for her son. That’s what being a mother is all about.”

Some even shared personal anecdotes, with one writing, “This reminds me of when my own mom called me after I retired. Moms never stop being our biggest supporters.”

The heartwarming exchange continues to resonate with people, proving once again that no matter how old we get, the love and encouragement of a mother remains unmatched.