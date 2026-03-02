6-year-old boy shuts down relatives pressuring aunt to marry, says it is her choice: ‘I will support her’

A six-year-old boy has become an unlikely hero on Chinese social media after boldly stepping in to defend his aunt from family pressure to marry. Relatives urged the woman to consider marriage after being introduced to a man in his 30s. (Pexels/Representational Image)

On February 19, a 26-year-old woman from Zhanjiang in Guangdong province, who goes by the online name “I Have a Nephew (Boasting Edition)”, posted a video that quickly went viral.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, during a Chinese New Year gathering in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, the woman was urged by relatives to consider marriage after being introduced to a man in his 30s.

Relatives introduced her to a man in his 30s and began urging her to consider marriage. What was meant to be a friendly family meeting quickly turned into an awkward matchmaking moment.

Before the conversation could go any further, her young nephew spoke up.

“Whether to marry or not is my aunt’s choice,” the boy declared firmly, stunning the adults at the table.

Boy’s sharp defence: Relatives argued that the man was financially stable and well educated. Boy was not convinced. He questioned how much money the man really had and joked that his pockets were probably “cleaner than his hands”.

When they mentioned the five or six-year age gap was nothing to worry about, he replied that if his aunt thought the man was old, then he was old.

He even asked what would happen if the man ran out of money in the future, would he divorce her?

In a lighter moment, the child waved his hand as if brushing away mosquitoes and made a heartfelt promise. “If she stays single, I will support her when I grow up,” he said.

He proudly revealed he already had more than 1,000 yuan (around US$150) saved from laisee (the red envelope money given during the New Year). If needed, he added, other relatives could work and help him support her.

Throughout the exchange, his aunt laughed and agreed with him. She later said she was deeply touched by his strong defence. They share a close relationship, and she visits him every holiday. Raised by his grandparents, the boy is known for speaking in a surprisingly mature tone.

The video has attracted more than 10 million views on mainland social media, with many praising his courage and loyalty.

Social media reacts: Social media users quickly supported the six-year-old boy and praised him for standing up for his aunt.

One of the users commented, "This is not just a nephew; you have raised yourself a warrior.”

“The little boy is clear-headed, not swayed by adults, and stands firm in his beliefs. He is a remarkable person,” another user commented.