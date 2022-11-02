6-year-old designer wows netizens with his fashion designing skills. Watch

Adults always have a habit of asking children what they want to become when they get old. And in return, we generally get to hear things like a teacher, doctor, or even an astronaut from little children. But for one child, his dream is to become a dressmaker; at just six-years-old, he has even begun to practice for it!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Instagram page @couture.to.the.max, you can see a child making various dresses. Recently, the page showed how the child's journey began. It shows that a little boy named Max wanted to be a dressmaker when he was four-year-old. So, his parents got him a mannequin. At that time, he was given some scrapes to make a dress from. And the boy managed to design it well and create a spectacular piece of clothing from it.

Take a look at the young boy making clothes here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just a few days back; since then, it has gained more than 3 lakh views and 41,000 likes, and several comments. Many netizens appreciated the boys talent. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "I hope you continue to share these lovely stories. So, one day, I'll be able to say, "See this famous designer? I remember his first masterpieces"! Congratulations to the whole family." Another person said, "Max is an enlightened child who fills us with joy every day. I love the support you, family, give him." A third person wrote, "Wow, this is beautiful. I would actually like to use it; if he did dresses for met gala, it would be way cooler."