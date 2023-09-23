71-year-old US woman bags the title of ‘oldest female ninja’

Age is nothing but a number, and 71-year-old Virginia Lenore MacColl from the US is proving that perfectly. She is named the oldest female ninja in the latest roundup by Guinness World Records (GWR). The organisation also shared a video that shows her negotiating obstacle courses filled with challenges of varied nature. In the video, she is seen climbing, jumping, and even swinging from a bar.

The image shows the 71-year-old record holder Virginia Lenore MacColl from the US. (Guinness World Records)

“Oldest competitive ninja athlete (female). Competed at the age of 70 years 90 days,” GWR shared along with the video. According to a blog shared by the organisation, MacColl “began entering ninja warrior competitions at the age of 66” after her daughter inspired her to take up sports.

MacColl added that she was motivated to start her journey after she watched her daughter, Jessie Graff, participate in American Ninja Warrior.

She also talked about her husband and revealed that he is her "number one fan." MacColl further added, "Even though he can’t travel for medical reasons, he encourages me to go to every competition."

She also shared about how she keeps herself in shape. She mainly relies on a “Mediterranean diet consisting of fish and veggies, some chicken, and turkey.” However, she stays aways from dairy products or soda and makes sure to limit her sugar consumption.

While talking to Guinness World Records about being an athlete at this age, she shared, “Age and inexperience should never be a barrier. It’s just part of the journey.”

The video shared by GWR opens to show MacColl showing her floor skills by jumping from one platform to another. As the video progresses, she is seen swinging from a bar while holding her Guinness World Records certificate. In between, she also shares tidbits about her amazing journey.

Take a look at this video showing MacColl’s skills:

The video has received more than 3.4 lakh views. The share has also accumulated varied comments. Many wrote “Congratulations” to share their reactions. A few also posted how she has inspired them. Some reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

