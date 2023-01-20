Home / Trending / Woman becomes world’s oldest living person at 115, shares secrets of her long life

Woman becomes world’s oldest living person at 115, shares secrets of her long life

Updated on Jan 20, 2023 09:22 AM IST

Guinness World Records shared a post on Instagram about the woman who became the oldest living person at the age of 115.

The image shows Maria Branyas Morera who became the world’s oldest living person at the age of 115.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Guinness World Records (GWR) recently took to Instagram to share a post about a woman who became “world’s oldest woman living and oldest person living” at the age of 115. The organisation shared that the woman named María Branyas Morera was born in March 1907 in the US and presently resides in Spain.

“Mrs Morera is 115 years 321 days old, as of 19 January 2023. María Branyas Morera (USA/Spain) is now confirmed as the world’s oldest woman living and oldest person living, following the death of 118-year-old Lucile Randon (France). She was born in San Francisco, California, on 4 March 1907, one year after her parents emigrated to the country. Eight years later, they decided to return to Spain, where they settled in Catalonia. María has called the region home ever since. She has resided in the same nursing home - Residència Santa María del Tura – for the past 22 years,” GWR added and concluded their post with an image of the Morera.

They also shared a blog detailing more about the woman and her life’s journey. Furthermore, they also posted quotes from Morera where she shared what attributed to her longevity. “Order, tranquillity, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity, and staying away from toxic people. I think longevity is also about being lucky. Luck and good genetics,” she told GWR.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has received more than 22,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Just like this individual who wrote, “She looks very healthy, I think she can live for more than 20 years.” Another person added, “Wow.” A third commented, “Hang on for 200!”

