Woman becomes world’s oldest living person at 115, shares secrets of her long life

Guinness World Records (GWR) recently took to Instagram to share a post about a woman who became “world’s oldest woman living and oldest person living” at the age of 115. The organisation shared that the woman named María Branyas Morera was born in March 1907 in the US and presently resides in Spain.

“Mrs Morera is 115 years 321 days old, as of 19 January 2023. María Branyas Morera (USA/Spain) is now confirmed as the world’s oldest woman living and oldest person living, following the death of 118-year-old Lucile Randon (France). She was born in San Francisco, California, on 4 March 1907, one year after her parents emigrated to the country. Eight years later, they decided to return to Spain, where they settled in Catalonia. María has called the region home ever since. She has resided in the same nursing home - Residència Santa María del Tura – for the past 22 years,” GWR added and concluded their post with an image of the Morera.

They also shared a blog detailing more about the woman and her life’s journey. Furthermore, they also posted quotes from Morera where she shared what attributed to her longevity. “Order, tranquillity, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity, and staying away from toxic people. I think longevity is also about being lucky. Luck and good genetics,” she told GWR.

