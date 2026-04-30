80K rent for 2BHK in Bandra’: Mumbai woman says her apartment feels ‘priceless’ despite high rent

A video of a woman giving a glimpse inside her 2BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra has caught attention on Instagram, with many viewers reacting to the city’s soaring rental prices. The clip was shared by Arya Kothari, who asked the woman how much she pays for her home in one of Mumbai’s most sought after neighbourhoods.

A Mumbai woman showed her 2BHK Bandra apartment, detailing ₹ 80-90K rent and calling it priceless.(Instagram/arya_kothari)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Mumbai techies pay ₹1 lakh for 2BHK in Parel, video shocks internet: 'Bombay rent is the biggest scam')

In the video, the interviewer asked, “Quick question. How much do you pay for rent in Mumbai?” The woman replied, “Around 80 to 90k.” When asked about the size and location of the apartment, she said it was an “800 sq ft” home in “Bandra”.

Kothari then asked if he could see the apartment, to which the woman responded, “Welcome to my house. View of this little Bandra apartment. Love this couch because this is the first thing I throw myself on after I come back from office. Fridge magnets from all the places that I have traveled to. Works as a really good bar.”

‘I have the bigger room’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The woman shared that she lives with one roommate in the two bedroom apartment. Giving a tour of her room, she said, “This is my room. I am a huge BTS fan. I love collecting postcards from every place that I go to. Sunset time. There’s sunlight around the house. My cute little bathroom. This is as Bandra as it gets.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman shared that she lives with one roommate in the two bedroom apartment. Giving a tour of her room, she said, “This is my room. I am a huge BTS fan. I love collecting postcards from every place that I go to. Sunset time. There’s sunlight around the house. My cute little bathroom. This is as Bandra as it gets.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} When asked how the rent is split, she said, “I have the bigger room. I pay obviously more.” The interviewer then said, “So 60/40,” and she agreed. She also revealed that she works as a corporate lawyer at Khaitan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked how the rent is split, she said, “I have the bigger room. I pay obviously more.” The interviewer then said, “So 60/40,” and she agreed. She also revealed that she works as a corporate lawyer at Khaitan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the most unique part of the apartment, she said, “Everything that you see in this apartment are like small small souvenirs. Like this is from Spain. Made friends with these Spanish expats. And this is the last bottle of wine that we had before they left.” How she found the apartment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the most unique part of the apartment, she said, “Everything that you see in this apartment are like small small souvenirs. Like this is from Spain. Made friends with these Spanish expats. And this is the last bottle of wine that we had before they left.” How she found the apartment {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The woman also recalled how she got the house after being evicted from her previous apartment. “So I used to share a room with my sister. Somebody complained that there were more people living in the house. So we got evicted. We had like 7 days to find a house. We moved in in like 3 days,” she said.

(Also read: ‘Full-time content creator’ reveals jaw-dropping rent for 2BHK in Mumbai)

Asked if the apartment was worth the rent, she replied, “I think it’s priceless because it’s made out of love.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clip drew several reactions online. One user wrote, “Only in Mumbai can 800 sq ft cost almost a lakh.” Another said, “Bandra rent is not for the faint hearted.” A third commented, “The house looks so warm and personal.” Another wrote, “That rent gave me a mini heart attack.” One user said, “The souvenirs make it feel like a real home.” Another added, “Mumbai homes may be tiny, but the stories are always huge.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON