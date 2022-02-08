83-year-old man buys new car for the first time, his video is winning hearts

In a heart-warming tale that would leave you inspired and emotional, an 83-year-old man who always bought second-hand cars to save money to support his family, finally bought a brand-new car.

His story was shared by Humans of Bombay on Instagram and has received more than 1.3 lakh likes and thousands of comments since being posted two days ago.

The man from Mumbai mentions that he spent his life doing his best to support his family. He made sure his kids had the best education and providing for his family was his only priority. He says even though he was passionate about cars, he only bought second-hand cars to save money.

Over six months ago, when he thought of buying another second-hand car, his kids encouraged him to buy a brand-new car this time. His children followed up this suggestion with a huge surprise for him.

Read the post below to know about thus special surprise and his reaction to it:

The post has tugged at the heartstrings of people.

“So wholesome,” an Instagram user wrote in the comments section. “Way to go grandpa,” wrote another.

What do you think about this wonderful and inspiring share?