The image shows the grandma dancing with her grandson.(Instagram/@ankitjangidd)
trending

89-year-old grandma dances with her grandson, video makes people super happy

“So cute both of you,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 02:59 PM IST

If you are looking for something sweet and fun to watch, this video of a grandma and her grandson may just be what the doctor ordered. This video may end up making your day brighter as it is a delight to watch.

Instagram user Ankit Jangid posted the clip. “She is 89 years old and just look at her dance… to help me grow on Instagram… she said in Haryanvi ‘post this online and it’ll get views in thousands’,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being shared, has gathered different types of reactions. People wrote how they love the dance performed by the grandma and grandson duo.

“So cute both of you,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww,” expressed another. Many shared fire, heart or clapping hands emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

