8-year-old Chinese boy wakes up from 55-day coma after hearing classmates’ heartfelt video messages

An eight year old boy in central China who spent 55 days in a coma has regained consciousness after hearing heartfelt video messages recorded by his classmates.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the child, Liu Chuxi from Yueyang in Hunan province, slipped into a coma following a car accident in November last year. Mainland outlet The Paper reported that the crash left him with severe brain damage and lung injuries, with doctors warning his family that the chances of him waking up were extremely slim.

Despite the grim prognosis, Liu’s mother refused to accept defeat. She travelled with her son to several hospitals, hoping to find any form of treatment that might help. During this time, a doctor suggested that familiar sounds or favourite music could stimulate specific areas of the brain and possibly aid recovery.

Turning to familiar sounds and school memories Acting on the advice, Liu’s mother collected the school’s wake up music and morning exercise tunes, playing them beside his bed every day. At the same time, Liu’s teacher rallied his classmates to record short but emotional video messages for their friend. In one clip, a boy said, “Chuxi, wake up soon, let’s go play football together.” In another, a girl told him, “We all miss you, Chuxi. If you can hear us, please open your eyes. The exams are coming and we are waiting for you to come back and study with us.”

As reported by SCMP, another boy sang Liu’s favourite song, while others shared funny stories from their classroom. Liu’s mother also played recordings of maths lessons from his teacher, filling the hospital room with the sounds of normal school life.

Small signs that led to a miracle After 45 days in a coma, Liu began to show signs of response by moving his eyelids. A few days later, he smiled when he heard his teacher’s voice. On the 55th day, he finally regained consciousness and was able to move his left hand.

His teacher and classmates later visited him in hospital, bringing toys and handmade cards. The teacher jokingly told Liu that he would be exempt from homework, prompting the boy to try to open his eyes wider and wave in response.

Hope for other families Liu’s mother described the moment as life changing, saying, “I finally saw the sun behind the clouds. A miracle really happened.” She thanked the doctors, teachers and students who supported her son, adding, “I hope my son’s case can offer hope to families facing a similar situation.”

Reports say Liu’s condition is steadily improving, though his recovery journey is expected to be long.