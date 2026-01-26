90s nostalgia: When Doordarshan’s Republic Day broadcast turned living rooms into mini parade grounds

Imagine it is the 1990s or early 2000s, and Republic Day morning arrives with a quiet sense of excitement. The winter chill still lingers, yet homes across India wake up early. Families gather in their living rooms, wrapped in thick blankets, cups of tea in hand, eyes fixed on the television. There is no scrolling, no notifications, and no endless choice of channels. Republic Day on Doordarshan is not just a broadcast; it is a national ritual. Looking back at the Hindustan Times Republic Day Special Edition - January 26, 1950. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Doordarshan and the parade connection Doordarshan’s Republic Day broadcast held a unique power. The familiar theme music, the crisp commentary, and the wide shots of Rajpath created a sense of pride that felt deeply personal. Children watched the marching contingents with awe, parents discussed the tableaux, and grandparents recalled earlier years with quiet nostalgia. Every camera angle felt important, every moment unmissable.

The parade was not background noise. It was the main event of the day. From the President’s salute to the final flypast, families watched attentively, pointing out regiments, states, and cultural displays.

School holiday joy For schoolchildren, Republic Day brought an added layer of happiness. There was no rush to get ready, no homework looming over the day. Some children had participated in school functions the previous day, others were simply enjoying the rare luxury of a winter holiday. Breakfast stretched longer, conversations were unhurried, and the parade became a shared classroom without pressure.

After the broadcast ended, the day unfolded slowly. Some families stepped out to local flag hoisting ceremonies, others stayed back to enjoy special meals. The sense of celebration was quiet yet meaningful, rooted in togetherness rather than spectacle.

One screen, one shared memory In an era before multiple devices, the entire family sat together around a single television set. There were no personal screens, no headphones isolating individuals.

Today, Republic Day is still celebrated with pride, but those Doordarshan mornings hold a special place in memory. They remind us of a time when the nation paused together, when a single broadcast united millions, and when Republic Day mornings were as much about family warmth as national pride.