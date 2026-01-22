90s nostalgia: When Republic Day parade mornings meant blankets, family time and nation glued to one TV screen

For many Indians who grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, Republic Day mornings evoke a nostalgia that feels almost cinematic. Long before smartphones and streaming platforms dominated living rooms, the nation paused on 26 January to gather around television sets and take part in a ritual that felt both grand and deeply personal. A nostalgic look back at 1990s Republic Day mornings, when families gathered under warm blankets to watch the parade, with no worries and no distractions. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

A winter morning wrapped in warmth The day often began with a sharp winter chill. Schools were closed, homework could wait, and the usual weekday rush simply did not exist. Families settled under thick blankets, cups of tea steaming close by, as the television flickered to life. The Republic Day parade was more than a programme on screen. It was an event that commanded everyone’s attention. Parents adjusted antennas, grandparents shared observations on the marching contingents, and children struggled to stay awake, their eyes fixed firmly on the screen.

The cultural tableaux from different states offered many children their first glimpse of regions they had never visited. In those moments, geography, history and patriotism blended effortlessly into a single morning tradition.

Childhood worries put on pause What made these mornings truly special was the complete absence of pressure. There were no notifications to distract and no timelines to scroll through. The only concern was whether the television signal would remain clear or if snacks would arrive before the next tableau appeared.

Why these memories still linger Republic Day continues to be celebrated with the same pride today, but the experience has undeniably changed. Screens are personal, attention is scattered, and shared moments are fleeting. Yet the memory of those winter mornings remains vivid for many. They recall a time when families paused together, sharing silence, conversation and a quiet sense of unity.

For a generation that grew up in the 1990s, Republic Day mornings were not just about patriotism. They were about warmth, togetherness and the simple comfort of having nothing else to worry about except watching the parade until the very end.