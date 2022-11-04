94-year-old woman unable to go to concert gets a surprise from her favourite band. Watch viral video

A video of an elderly woman’s reaction to getting a surprise from her favourite band has left people emotional. The video was originally posted on the band Cosimo and the Hot Coals’ official Instagram page. However, the video created a buzz after being reshared on an Insta page called Goodnews Movement. The video has left many teary-eyed and may have the same effect on you.

“This is Franca, a 94-year-old who loves listening to her favourite musical group @cosimoandthehotcoals. She's no longer able to attend their live concerts in person so from time to time, the band shows up to serenade her. Thank you gentlemen,” the posted along with the video.

The heartening video shows the band serenading the elderly woman. And, her reaction to the performance clearly portrays her happiness.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral and received close to 1.4 million views till now. The share has also received several likes and comments. People shared love-filled comments on the video’s comments section.

“Best thing I’ll see on the internet today,” expressed an Instagram user. “The peace and joy they bring to her is priceless. Beautiful work, gentlemen,” posted another. “Her toe tapping under the sheets!,” commented a third. “It's posts like these that remind me there may just be hope for humanity,” wrote a fourth.