‘A dream which took 80 years to be true’: Son takes 80-year-old father on first flight

For some people, travelling is about ticking destinations off a list. For one man, it became a way to fulfil a long-held wish for his 80-year-old father. A video capturing the father’s reaction at an airport has touched viewers online, with many praising the son for giving him an experience he had never had before.

Man fulfils his 80-year-old father’s dream of taking a flight. (Instagram/@bhukkhad_musafir)

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The video was shared by Instagram user bhukkhad_musafir with the caption, “A dream which took 80 years to be true.” In the clip, his father is seen walking through an airport before stopping to look at an aeroplane parked outside.

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He then moves closer to the window to get a better look at the aircraft. His expression shows his curiosity and amazement as he takes in the sight. Text over the video reads, “Papa’s first reaction after seeing an aeroplane.”

Watch the full video below:

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Internet reacts to father’s first flight

{{^usCountry}} The video prompted several viewers to share their reactions, with many praising the son for making his father’s long-awaited dream come true. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video prompted several viewers to share their reactions, with many praising the son for making his father’s long-awaited dream come true. {{/usCountry}}

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“Love you, uncle,” one person commented.

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“Great work, brother,” another wrote.

One viewer shared a deeply personal experience in response to the video. The comment read, “Bhai, aap bahut mahan ho. Main aapko gale lagana chahta hoon. Main ye sapna poora nahi kar paya. 2019 mein main apne papa ke liye hawai yatra soch raha tha, usse pehle hi papa ko paralysis ho gaya. Tab se abhi tak woh bistar par hi hain. Ab woh kahin nahi jaana chahte. Aapko dekh kar bahut accha lagta hai.”

Another user wrote, “Itni sadgi aajkal kahan dekhne ko milti hai.”

“Koi khush ho na ho, main bahut khush hoon bhai ye video dekh kar,” another person commented.

“ So proud of you,” read another reaction, while someone else wrote, “Inhe garv ho raha hoga.”

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“You already won the life,” another user said.

His father’s simple reaction touched many viewers. For him, the trip was a special moment and the fulfilment of a dream he had waited years for.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)