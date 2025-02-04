'Aap itne young aur sundar ho phir…’: Delhi woman accuses Rapido rider of invading her ‘personal privacy’

A woman’s allegations against a Rapido rider have sparked conversations around women’s safety in Delhi. She claimed that in addition to making her uncomfortable with his remarks, the rider also reached out to her the next day on WhatsApp with unsolicited messages. A woman allegedly received these texts from a Rapido rider. (Screengrab (Reddit))

“Hey everyone, I booked a ride from Rapido yesterday. This guy dropped me off at my location and started asking me personal questions when I was paying him. I don't feel bad about any small talk so I started talking (sic),” the woman wrote on Reddit.

“Then this guy said something along the lines of ‘Aap itne young aur sundar ho fir mangetar kyu.’ I brushed it off and in nervous laughter said ‘thank you bhaiya’ to which he said ‘please bhaiya mat bolo aur ho sake to apne socials share krdo,’ I lied that I don't use social media and just ran away,” she added.

She also shared a screenshot of messages from a man alleging that they belonged to the Rapido driver. “Today this guy called me dozens of times and even texted like it's okay to breach my personal privacy,” she wrote and concluded her post.

HT.Com cannot independently verify the claims. We have contacted the company, and this report will be updated once they reply.

Did Rapido reply?

“Do report this to the Rapido team as well with a screenshot of this,” an individual asked. To which, the woman claimed, “I tried but they just said that we'll see what we can do.”

Take a look at the entire post here:

A Delhi woman's post alleging misbehaviour from a Rapido rider. (Screenshot (Reddit))

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “I've stopped using Rapido in Delhi altogether. Once, I was coming back home with a middle-aged driver, and he started deviating from the route to some weird and sketchy route. I had the maps app on and asked him where he was going, then he started stuttering that he couldn't understand the route. The road that had to be taken was straightened. I've never felt more uncomfortable. Since then I stopped using Rapido altogether. I only use Uber now.” Another added, “As a man this is utter shameless behaviour. Really disappointed to see what women have to go through so commonly.”

Another posted, “Such incidents shouldn't be taken lightly. He might be doing the same with others too, if you haven't please report it to Rapido. And if he still calls then do report it to the respective authority.” A fourth commented, “Creepy behaviour like this is why girls do not feel safe when they want to do things independently.”