‘Absolute pandemonium’: Tourists stranded at train stations as massive power outage hits Spain, Portugal

A massive power outage swept across Spain, Portugal, and parts of France on Monday, leaving large areas without electricity. The disruption caused widespread issues with the electrical grid, affecting homes, businesses, telecommunications, and transportation services. People were stranded in Valencia waiting for trains.(Instagram/@evanbeckerman)

Amid the chaos, Evan Beckerman, co-founder of an automotive parts retailer, shared his experience while being stuck at a train station. A video was posted on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Total power outage across Spain and Portugal… Currently waiting for a train to Valencia but EVERYTHING on pause… Now we wait.” The footage reflected the widespread disruption and confusion at transportation hubs.

The video showed an overcrowded train station, with passengers standing around with their luggage as he panned the camera across the scene.

The blackout also disrupted mobile networks in Spain and Portugal, adding to the chaos. Madrid’s Barajas International Airport was among the major hubs affected, with several airports across the region halting operations temporarily.

Public transport services were severely impacted. According to Euronews Portugal, trains became stranded in tunnels between stations, leaving many passengers trapped inside metros in Lisbon and Madrid. Portuguese police confirmed that train services were suspended, metro operations in Porto and Lisbon were shut down, and traffic signals were down across the country, Reuters reported.

As the situation worsened, Euronews Spain reported that the Spanish government convened an emergency meeting at Moncloa Palace to monitor the developments and manage the response.

The blackout’s effects stretched beyond Spain and Portugal, hitting residents in Andorra and parts of southern France near the Spanish border. Reports also indicated disruptions in Belgium, raising fresh concerns about the overall stability of Europe’s electrical grid.

