What caused massive power outage in Spain, Portugal and parts of France? Here's what officials say

Millions of people in Spain, Portugal and several parts of France were left without electricity on Monday due to a nationwide power outage. There are reports of problems with the electrical grid in Europe. A view shows a transmission tower during a power outage, near Barcelona, Spain, April 28, 2025. REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)

In addition to telecommunications, citizens in both nations reported about not having access to mobile networks. Moreover, Madrid's Barajas International Airport has been hit by the power outage. Meanwhile, several airports in the area have ceased operations.

According to Euronews Portugal, trains have become stuck in the tunnels between stations, leaving many people confined in the metros in the capitals of Portugal and Spain.

Meanwhile, Portuguese police confirmed that trains are not operating, the metro is closed in both Porto and Lisbon and traffic signals are impacted nationwide, Reuters said.

Euronews Spain reported that the Spanish government has convened for an emergency session in Moncloa and is keeping an eye on the situation as it unfolds.

The blackout was also reported to have affected residents of Andorra and portions of France that border Spain. According to the recent data, disruptions have been recorded in Belgium as well.

What caused massive power outage?

The cause of massive power outage in Spain and Portugal is still unknown. However, national networks throughout the Iberian Peninsula have been impacted by problems with the European power grid, as per local media. Another potential reason is a fire on the Alaric mountain in southwest France that destroyed a high-voltage power cable between Perpignan and eastern Narbonne.

Many shops, restaurants, and businesses in Madrid were entirely darkened. Additionally, internet service was impacted.

Red Electrica, the Spanish grid operator, has stated that it is collaborating with energy providers to get power back.

In a statement, Red Electrica stated that it's starting to recover power in the north and south of the country.

This is “key to gradually restoring the electricity supply. We continue working to restore power,” it said as per BBC.