Abu Dhabi mom Sally El Azab travels to India to attend Mahakumbh: 'Never in my life have I seen…’

Abu Dhabi mom Sally El Azab, who is also a blogger, revealed her experience attending Mahakumbh during an interview. In addition to expressing her awe for the religious event, touted as the largest gathering on Earth, she also shared the reason behind her visit. Abu Dhabi mom Sally El Azab attended Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with a 21-member delegation from the UAE. (X/@ANI)

“Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | Sally El Azab from UAE says, ‘I am coming from the Middle East to India... It is a wonderful event. It is the largest religious gathering in the world... Here, everything is well organised to another level. The police are there for safety. The government has arranged it all very well…’,” ANI wrote as the outlet posted a video of the woman.

In the video, she said that she had never seen such a huge gathering and added that every country should have such a harmonious meeting, regardless of the reason. She also praised the management and expressed how she never felt unsafe while at Mahakumbh.

In another post, ANI informed that she is part of a 21-member delegation from ten different countries visiting the sacred Sangam in Prayagraj. The Sangam is the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Take a look at the video:

About the delegation:

The outlet reported that the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, invited the delegation. They arrived at Mahakumbh on Wednesday and have been staying at the Tent City in Arail, developed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

Who is Sally El Azab?

According to her Instagram bio, she is a civil engineer turned blogger who talks about food and travel. Her videos capture her having luxurious experiences at various famous tourist destinations across the world. At the time of writing this report, she had over 3.5 lakh followers on the social media platform.