Actress turns down offer to become VVIP’s 3rd wife with 11 lakh monthly allowance

A Malaysian actress and former beauty queen has revealed that she turned down an offer to become a married man’s third wife, despite being promised staggering luxuries including property, land, and a five-figure monthly allowance. Amy Nur Tinir, 29, said she turned down an offer to become a man's third wife

Amy Nur Tinie, 29, shared the revelation on the December 25 episode of Malaysian content creator Safwan Nazri’s podcast. She said the proposal came from a “VVIP” — a term in Malaysia commonly used to describe individuals with extremely high social and economic status.

In exchange for becoming his third wife, the man allegedly offered her a bungalow, a car, 10 acres (40,000 square metres) of land, and a monthly allowance of RM50,000 (around ₹11 lakh).

The proposal

Amy explained that she frequently encountered influential figures while hosting corporate events, many of whom would ask for her phone number or invite her out. One such interaction went further when a man proposed that she become his third wife — an offer she said she immediately rejected.

She added that the man was roughly the same age as her father.

In an earlier interview with Malaysian media in April, Amy appeared to reference the same incident, revealing that the man was a Datuk. The proposal allegedly took place around 2019, when she was 23 and still actively competing in beauty pageants.

At the time, Amy was seeking corporate sponsorships to fund her participation in overseas pageants. She said the Datuk offered to support her — but only on the condition that she marry him as his third wife. Datuk is a title of respect used in Malaysia.

Both Amy and her mother declined the offer.

“My mother's response was firm: she wasn't about to sell me off,” Amy said.

What she wants in a partner

On the podcast, Amy also shared her criteria for a partner, saying that extreme wealth is not essential as long as he is responsible and financially stable.

She added that having a rich partner would be a bonus rather than a priority, but admitted that physical attraction still matters to her.

“If he looks like Iron Man, I’m fine, but not if he looks like a grandpa,” she said.

She acknowledged that accepting the offer would have guaranteed an easy and comfortable life, but said that was not the path she wanted.

“No, thank you, I’ll work on my own,” she said. “I choose to be single for the time being. I want to serve my parents with halal money. I want to earn money through the right channels.”