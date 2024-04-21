Adorable dog twins with little girl in a pinafore, video will make you say aww. Watch

It's not uncommon for heartwarming videos featuring dogs to capture the attention of people worldwide. These videos have the power to bring joy to our lives, lift our spirits, and spread happiness. Recently, yet another such video has taken the Internet by storm. The clip depicts a pet owner dressing up her little girl and furry companion in matching pinafores, resulting in a delightful and amusing spectacle. The video is sure to bring a smile to your face and lighten up your day. Snapshot of the dog and the girl in a pinafore.

The video was shared by the Instagram page 'myforeverdoggo'. It shows a dog dressed in a pinafore. Not only that, but the dog also has a backpack tied to it. The pet parent also added eyebrows and a small bindi on its forehead. As the pooch stands in the dress, its little human smiles and poses beside it. (Also Read: Dog demanding its human’s undivided attention shreds newspaper into pieces. Viral video sparks laughter)

As 'myforeverdoggo' shared the video, in the caption of the post, they wrote, "Recently, an akka shared a video of her dressing up her daughter and adopted doggo in school pinafores and backpacks as they seemingly got ready to attend school together. Though the doggo doesn't look very happy, they both sure made everyone's day!"

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted it has gained more than six lakh views. The post also has over 42,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Dog gets excited seeing pet parent after three years. Watch)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "She is definitely gonna be sent to the principals for wearing too much makeup!"

A second joked, "If you earn good money by studying, then you will be able to marry a good dog. And the responsibility of the house also has to be handled."

A third commented, "Dog is not interested."

"Cute babies. God bless both babies," shared a fourth.