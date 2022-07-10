Adorable emu can't stop photobombing the video that its caretaker records. Watch

Some animals like to cause problems just for fun and we all have probably come across at least one such animal in our lives. This particular video that has been shared on Reddit of late but was initially shared on TikTok on a handle named @knucklebumpfarms, shows an emu bird of that sort. There is a good chance that this video will not only make for a decently fun watch but also make you cackle by the end of it. The video shows how a woman who happens to be a caretaker at the farm was educating her TikTok audience. Suddenly, an emu bird named Emmanuel comes into the frame and tries to to create some problems but gets reprimanded by the woman in the most hilarious way ever.

The video was shared on Reddit with a short but descriptive caption that has made many laugh out loud. It reads “Emmanuel the Emu can’t help himself.” The video has been shared on the subReddit named r/AnimalsBeingJerks. It has over five million members who regularly share and enjoy videos of animals being a menace.

Take a look at what is this emu does right here:

Shared on Reddit just a day ago, this video of the adorable yet hilarious emu bird has garnered over 4,400 upvotes.

One comment on Reddit reads, "I love how she talks to Emmanuel like he’s a person." "Emmanuel: You can’t TikTok without me! I’m the only reason you get views! I own TikTok," another user adds. A third reply says, "I want to know what Emmanuel was about to do." To this, another individual hilariously replies, “Probably Emu things. Inspecting the camera. Knocking it over while inspecting it. Maybe stomp on it.”