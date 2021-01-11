IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / ‘Adpawrable’ cat shows hooman playing piano affection in the sweetest fashion
The image shows a man playing the piano. A white-and-brown furred feline is perched next to him.(Screengrab)
The image shows a man playing the piano. A white-and-brown furred feline is perched next to him.(Screengrab)
trending

‘Adpawrable’ cat shows hooman playing piano affection in the sweetest fashion

“Get someone who looks at you like this cat looks at him,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:06 PM IST

The first day of the working week is usually never easy to get by. Mondays can often make one wish that it was Friday already. If you're someone who has just brought the first day of the working week to a close and feels exhausted, here’s something that may lift your spirits. This video of a cat showing affection towards its hooman who is playing the piano is bound to make any cat lover swoon. The clip is so sweet that it will probably leave you smiling, even if you don't have an affinity towards felines.

Posted on Reddit on January 10, this recording is almost 50 seconds long. “Get someone who looks at you like this cat looks at him,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip opens to a shot of a man playing the piano. A white-and-brown furred feline is perched next to him. The kitty looks up at its hooman in what appears to be pure awe, and then further showers him with some top-notch loving.

Watch here:

Get someone who looks at you like this cat looks at him from r/likeus

Since being shared on the subreddit 'like us', this post has received a lot of love from netizens. It currently has over 11,300 upvotes and almost 125 comments.

Here's what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, "Are you kidding? I'd be blessed to get me a CAT that looks at me like this cat looks at him".

Another individual wrote, "This is another level of love right here". "That cat loves him and his music. Beautiful," read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit cat video

Related Stories

The super cute video has own people over.(Reddit/@BoredAndTired00)
The super cute video has own people over.(Reddit/@BoredAndTired00)
trending

All this ‘aggressively affectionate’ cat wants is to show some love. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 02:12 PM IST
“I have an aggressively affectionate cat,” shared a Redditor alongside the video
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
The image shows a horizontally sliced piece of bread. (Twitter/@FLITTER)
The image shows a horizontally sliced piece of bread. (Twitter/@FLITTER)
trending

Netizens have thoughts about this horizontally cut bread. What do you think?

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:14 AM IST
From “This makes me really uncomfortable, and I don’t know why” to “Someone should invent a toaster for it”, tweeple had various opinions about this slice of bread.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a man playing the piano. A white-and-brown furred feline is perched next to him.(Screengrab)
The image shows a man playing the piano. A white-and-brown furred feline is perched next to him.(Screengrab)
trending

‘Adpawrable’ cat shows hooman playing piano affection in the sweetest fashion

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:06 PM IST
“Get someone who looks at you like this cat looks at him,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows poet Jaya Sarkar. (Instagram/@ smritiiraniofficial)
The image shows poet Jaya Sarkar. (Instagram/@ smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Mera Chota Sa Mohalla: Smriti Irani posts clip of woman reciting delightful poem

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:54 PM IST
“For me, true gold is the relationships, the memories that enrich us and make us who we are,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the Instagram post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a part of the prank.(Instagram)
The image shows a part of the prank.(Instagram)
trending

Man pranks girlfriend with knife-through-head trick, result is hilarious

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Lance Stewart's chilling prank may leave you laughing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Participants wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, pray as they take an ice-cold bath during a ceremony to purify their souls and to wish for overcoming the pandemic at the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
Participants wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, pray as they take an ice-cold bath during a ceremony to purify their souls and to wish for overcoming the pandemic at the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
trending

Japanese partake in annual ice bath ritual at Tokyo shrine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Only a dozen people took part in the annual event at Teppou-zu Inari Shrine, scaled down this year due to the health crisis, compared to over a hundred in early 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the stray doggo outside the temple.(Facebook/@Arun Limadia)
The image shows the stray doggo outside the temple.(Facebook/@Arun Limadia)
trending

Doggo greets devotees outside temple, video wins hearts. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:00 PM IST
As the clip goes on, a stray doggo can be seen sitting on an elevated platform beside the entrance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter flooded with memes about WhatsApp and Signal.(Twitter/@tanwarshalu)
Twitter flooded with memes about WhatsApp and Signal.(Twitter/@tanwarshalu)
trending

WhatsApp users rally to Signal after new update, prompt meme fest on Twitter

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:36 PM IST
After people started talking about shifting to the new app, a meme fest started on Twitter that may tickle your funny bone too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue of a person from the middle of a cliff by 48th Battalion ITBP near Lachung, Sikkim.(Twitter/@ITBP)
Rescue of a person from the middle of a cliff by 48th Battalion ITBP near Lachung, Sikkim.(Twitter/@ITBP)
trending

Man stuck in mountain cliff in Sikkim rescued by ITBP personnel

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:58 AM IST
The operation continued for quite a few hours near Lachung, Sikkim.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Annamalai Rajendran, the 34-year-old software engineer achieved this feat.(ANI)
Annamalai Rajendran, the 34-year-old software engineer achieved this feat.(ANI)
trending

Chennai engineer collects bank notes from 410 nations, sets record

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Some of these currencies belong to a range period-17th Century to 21st Century.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab taken from the video shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
The image is a screengrab taken from the video shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
trending

Polar express? Ministry of Railways shares spectacular video of Srinagar station

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:47 AM IST
"One of the most spectacular views this winter!" reads a part of the caption shared alongside the clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a brown-furred pooch and a black-and-brown furred feline sitting together.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
The image shows a brown-furred pooch and a black-and-brown furred feline sitting together.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
trending

Video of cat and doggo sitting by the fire together may warm your heart. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:57 PM IST
Indian Forest Services official Susanta Nanda shared this recording on his Twitter account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a brown-furred doggo and her children.(Reddit/@Thund3rbolt)
The image shows a brown-furred doggo and her children.(Reddit/@Thund3rbolt)
trending

Doggo mommy’s reaction to her kids being too little to play is heartwarming

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Many in the comments section of the Reddit post tried to guess the doggo’s perspective over the whole ordeal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image was shared on January 9.(Instagram/@nasa)
This image was shared on January 9.(Instagram/@nasa)
trending

Can you guess which city is shown in this picture taken from space?

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:50 PM IST
NASA shared this image on its official Instagram account on January 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Parul Arora doing a backflip while wearing a saree.(Instagram/@parul_cutearora)
The image shows Parul Arora doing a backflip while wearing a saree.(Instagram/@parul_cutearora)
trending

Gymnast performs breathtaking backflips in sarees, netizens love it. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:26 PM IST
“Awesome,” read one comment under an Instagram post by Parul Arora. Watching the recordings may make you say similar things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Mangal and its mother Dimpy.(Twitter/@ANI)
The image shows Mangal and its mother Dimpy.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

Hippo 'Mangal' turns 2, Gujarat zoo throws birthday party with 'laddus' and cake

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Mangal and its mother Dimpy were given special 'laddus' and a cake was also cut on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP