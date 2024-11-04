Aerial footage captures Ayodhya shimmering with over 25 lakh diyas during Deepotsav. Watch

This Diwali, the city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a historic celebration as it hosted its first Deepostav since the installation of Ram Lalla in the newly constructed Ram Mandir. This inaugural event not only marked a significant moment for the city but also made headlines by setting two new Guinness World Records. Ayodhya celebrated its first Deepostav, setting two Guinness World Records for diya displays and aarti. (X/@GWR)

(Also read: Pakistani influencer celebrates Diwali for the first time, hands out envelopes of money on festival of lights)

A grand display of diyas and devotion

The Deepostav was a spectacular showcase of devotion, featuring the lighting of over 2.5 million earthen lamps (diyas) along the banks of the Saryu River. The stunning display was orchestrated across 55 ghats, including the renowned Ram ki Paidi. In a show of unity, 1,121 ‘vedacharyas’ (teachers of religious texts) performed ‘aarti’ simultaneously, creating an atmosphere filled with reverence and spirituality. The meticulous counting of the diyas was conducted using drones, ensuring accuracy in this historic achievement.

Guinness World Records shared an aerial video of the event on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), announcing, “New record: Largest display of oil lamps 2,512,585 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India #happydiwali.” In a subsequent post, they added that a new record was also set for the most people performing diya rotations simultaneously.

Watch the clip here:

A legacy of record-breaking achievements

Remarkably, this is the seventh time Ayodhya has set the record for the largest display of oil lamps, with the first record established in November 2021. The success of this year’s event was largely attributed to the efforts of over 30,000 volunteers, primarily college students, who arranged the diyas in captivating rows, creating an enchanting aerial view.

For the second record, which involved ‘most people performing diya rotations simultaneously,’ a total of 1,211 participants took part in the attempt. All participants had rehearsed in advance, and on the night of the event, QR codes were used for entry. Stewards were present to guide the participants and ensure they remained in sync with the main performer.

(Also read: 'Disgusted as an immigrant': Crowd blocks busy Toronto road, bursts crackers till 2 am on Diwali)

Upon verification of the records, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was presented with a certificate by Guinness World Records.

Celebrating tradition and culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the spectacle as "amazing, incomparable and unimaginable." He extended his congratulations to the people of Ayodhya for their grand Deepotsav, stating, “This Jyotiparva at the holy birthplace of Ram Lalla, illuminated by millions of diyas, is going to be emotional.” He further noted that the light emanating from Ayodhya would inspire families across the country with renewed energy.

Check out the post here:

The Deepotsav not only highlighted the spiritual significance of Ayodhya but also celebrated its rich cultural heritage. Performances from artists hailing from Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia, along with a Ram Leela presentation from Uttarakhand, contributed to the event’s grandeur, showcasing the diverse tapestry of traditions that define this holy city.