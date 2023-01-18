African kids dance to Selena Gomez and Rema’s Calm Down, viral video wows people

Calm Down, a lovely ballad by Nigerian singer Rema and American singer Selena Gomez, has been topping the charts since its release. The song, which is about a failing relationship, is viral on Instagram Reels too, with people sharing renditions, dance covers and whatnot. And now there’s the latest inclusion to that list. It shows African kids dancing to the globally viral song and is bound to lift your spirits. It may even ward off your mid-week blues.

The video was shared on Masaka Kids Africana’s Instagram page with the caption, “Happy Thursday everyone. Have a great day.” The clip shows three African kids dancing to the groovy number in synchronisation with killer expressions. What’s more, the kids in the background know the steps and can be seen grooving to Calm Down with broad smiles.

Since being shared five days ago on Instagram, the video has been viewed over two million times, and the numbers are still going up. The share has also raked several comments from Internet users.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

An individual expressed, “The problem with this video is that it ends.” “People in the background know the steps too!” remarked another. “These kids are so much fun to watch, but those smiles on their faces says it all,” expressed a third. A fourth Instagram user shared, “Back dancers also giving their best. ”

