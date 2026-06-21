After 11 years in US, Indian techie hit by layoff wonders: 'Is this my sign to move back?'

A 32-year-old Indian techie living in the US for the past 11 years has turned to Reddit for advice as he faces a possible layoff and questions whether it is finally time to move back to India.

The techie, who said he is single, said that he is financially secure. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

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In a post titled, “I’m getting laid off. Is this my sign to move back to India? (Always wanted to move back)”, the man said that he had enjoyed a “pretty smooth” career and joined a top-tier tech company around 5 years ago. However, he admitted that he had become complacent and that remote work had made it difficult to build strong relationships with colleagues. “I am on the verge of getting laid off,” he wrote.

The techie, who said he is single, added that he is financially secure. He owns a fully paid 2BHK house in India worth around ₹1.7 crore and another 3BHK property valued at ₹2.2 crore, which still has a ₹1 crore loan. He also said he has $100,000 (around ₹94 lakh) in equity and $300,000 (around ₹2.8 crore) in his 401(k), which he plans to withdraw during his RNOR period over the next 2 years.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite trying to interview for jobs in the US, he said the market had been “brutal” and admitted he was struggling with burnout, stress and anxiety. “I did not feel like leaving without giving a try, so I have been trying to interview in USA, market is brutal and along with that, I am not up to the mark with interviewing,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite trying to interview for jobs in the US, he said the market had been “brutal” and admitted he was struggling with burnout, stress and anxiety. “I did not feel like leaving without giving a try, so I have been trying to interview in USA, market is brutal and along with that, I am not up to the mark with interviewing,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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“If I am moving, I was thinking to move back with a job offer but I have zero motivation to study right now and burnt out with all the stress and anxiety. so, I want to take a break (about 3 months) and search for a new job,” he added.

The techie said that he had always wanted to return to India, but was torn between staying in the US for another 2 years to pay off his loan and returning home to prioritise his mental well-being.

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“I feel like I have become money-minded and running behind money looking at my circle, everyone is extremely talented or rich (SF Bay Area). It drives me to do better but never satisfied with what I have,” he said. He ended his post by asking fellow Reddit users what they would do in his situation.

(Also Read: ₹6 LPA job in India to a ₹2 crore salary in the US">Woman reveals how she went from a ₹6 LPA job in India to a ₹2 crore salary in the US)

What did social media say?

The post resonated with many users, several of whom encouraged him to take a break and move back to India.

One user wrote, “I would go back, you have saved decent money and made some assets. Those assets depending on where those are located would earn you rental, so you don't have to think about basic living for next few months until you relax and find a job. You can repay loan with the 401k you are planning to withdraw and probably buy another property with the remaining.”

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“I'm pro break OP. Thinking about just chilling for a while as well. Whats the worst case scenario? You dont find a job that pays well? You already have enough to take you through years/decades unless you go crazy with spending,” commented another.

“A lot of people might motivate you to stay back but don’t listen to them. I sense your frustration through your post! Do what your heart says! Prioritize your health!” wrote a third user.

“I understand the situation 100%. I wanna say go back, and I like to think I’d have the courage to do the same as well. I definitely feel pretty burnt out, and also life and age are giving me new perspectives on what’s more important. Is it really worth it to live with constant stress and anxiety? What’s even the point of life if you can’t be truly relaxed ever? Maybe chasing after more financial success isn’t all that important now,” said another.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)