After 12 years in Germany, Indian woman says hard work 'borne no fruits': 'Disappointed in myself'

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo recently shared a deeply personal email he received from an Indian woman living in Germany, shedding light on the emotional and professional challenges many immigrants face as they build a life overseas. Posting on X, Warikoo also shared the response he sent her, urging her to reflect on what truly matters in life. The post struck a chord with many on social media, prompting a wave of reactions about career pivots, self-worth, and redefining success. (Unsplash/Representative image)

In the post, Warikoo shared that the woman described moving to Germany at 23 to pursue higher studies in biology and biotechnology. What began as a dream of becoming a scientist, she said, gradually turned into disappointment after she lost her passion during her Master’s thesis and encountered difficult workplaces.

“Being a foreigner is not easy at all,” she wrote, adding that despite learning German in Bengaluru, she faced several toxic work environments where she felt “overworked, underpaid, underappreciated, mentally harassed and even bore the physical brunt.”

The woman shared that her personal struggles intensified in 2023 when her mother was diagnosed with cancer. While visiting Bengaluru, she extended her stay by a week to support her family, only to be fired upon returning to Germany.

“Funnily the company I was working in was working on cancer immunotherapy. The irony,” she wrote. After 12 years abroad, the biologist said she still earns significantly less than peers in other fields and feels she has not achieved her childhood dreams.

“I feel like a failure as I am unable to even reach the first step of my dreams from childhood. I live almost hand to mouth. No matter how many skills I acquire or how skilled I am, I seem to never go ahead in life,” she wrote, calling the situation “utterly disappointing.”