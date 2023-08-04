After China zoo, UK shares video of 'human-like bear.' Watch

Hangzhou Zoo in eastern China came under fire after a video of a 'human-like bear' went viral on social media. Since then, the zoo has denied allegations that the bears are people dressed in costumes. Now, amid the suspicions, Paradise Wildlife Park in the UK has jokingly shared a video of the same looking bear in their zoo to steer clear of any skepticism.

Bear named Kyra at Paradise Wildlife Park.(Instagram/@Paradise Wildlife Park )

"We can confirm that Kyra is a sun bear," wrote Paradise Wildlife Park in an Instagram post. In the video that the zoo shared, you can see the 'human-like bear' up close. The clip opens to show Kyra walking around in a garden-like area.

Watch the video of the bear here:

This post was shared on August 1. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 17,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out what people are saying about this bear here:

An individual wrote, "Why do they have to be so cute? I know I can't hug it, but now I want to!" A second added, "OMG. Its neck is so flat, I understand where the rumors stemmed." A third commented, "This bear really does look fake. It's really so unique and slender!" A fourth posted, "If you all read Zoo Books as kids you’d know that sun bears are good at walking upright to catch their favorite food." A fifth said, "Yeah, it's funny people would think this beautiful girl is human!! A sixth expressed, "It's a shame how many peeps don't pay attention to nature these days. There are sun bears and moon bears who look similar."

