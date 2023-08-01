Global Tiger Day: Importance of big-cat conservation stressed at Lko zoo

The Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden observed Global Tiger Day in the presence of zoo officials and state ministers, on Tuesday. The student prize winners and officials who were felicitated at the Lucknow zoo celebration of Global Tiger Day, with zoo director Aditi Sharma, and forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena (HT Photo)

Arun Kumar Saxena, state minister for the department of forests, environment and climate change, was the chief guest at the event, and chief forest conservationist Sanjay Singh delivered the keynote address.

Singh spoke about the importance of conserving the big cat population in the state and country, and the man-animal conflict. He appreciated “the forest department’s decision to stay in touch with locals and help conserve tiger lives,” should there be a sighting in residential or populated areas.

“The tiger population is a misunderstood one, and they are far cleverer than humans give them credit for,” said Singh.

Zoo director Aditi Sharma declared the latest tiger count at the zoo stands at 12, including 3 white tigers.

Saxena, in his address, stressed that not only are the now-endangered tigers a matter of pride for India, “but they are also necessary for our ecology, food chain, forests and water bodies as well.”

Children from primary schools across Lucknow participated in an art contest on the topic of ‘Save The Tiger’, and the winners were felicitated.

Sharma delivered the vote of thanks, encouraging students to be aware of animal rights and conservation issues, and distributed mementos to all officials present.