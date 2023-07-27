After Fanta Maggi, Sting Maggi is here. Would you dare to try it?

We are all well aware of the wild experiments that Indian masala noodles- Maggi has gone through. From cooking Maggi with chocolate, dipping it in masala chai, to making Fanta Maggi, Maggi ice cream, and more, such food combinations have simply left the internet horrified. Now, once again, another such video of these masala noodles being made in a unique way has taken the internet by storm. Just like usual, this video has left many people angry.

Maggi made in an aerated drink.(Instagram/@Shivam Singh)

What is shown in this Sting Maggi video?

The clip was shared on Instagram by food blogger Shivam Singh. The video shows a street food vendor pouring Sting (an aerated drink) into a hot pan. Then he adds Maggi and lets it boil a little. Later he adds vegetables such as onion and capsicum and throws in the tastemaker. In the end, he adds some cheese on top and serves it in a cup.

Watch the making of Sting Maggi here:

This post was shared on June 27. Since being posted, this clip has received close to eight million views, and the numbers still seem to be increasing. Many have also liked the video and shared their reactions in the comments section.

Check out what people are saying about this creation here:

An individual said, "This is very dangerous. please avoid these kinds of experiments." A second shared, "Maggi aasi banao ki chaar log khane ke baad hospital pahuch jaye (Make Maggi in such a way that four people end up in hospital.)" A third commented, "Man you all really need to stop with such things. Don’t you understand that people can actually fall sick because of such combinations? Hoping that action is taken against those who make these." A fourth added, "Unhygienic and unhealthy food." What are your thoughts on this food combination? Are you daring enough to try it?

