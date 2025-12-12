Agitated politician forcefully grabs woman reporter’s mic pinned to her jacket. Video

A brief exchange in the corridors of the Polish Sejm escalated into a public controversy after a confrontation between a TVP journalist and a senator went viral on social media. The incident occurred during discussions about the ongoing war in Ukraine and Poland’s alleged absence from recent negotiation efforts. The journalist questioned the senator’s stance on Poland’s role in diplomatic talks.(X)

The video circulating online shows, the tense moment unfolded when journalist Justyna Dobrosz-Oracz approached Senator Wojciech Skurkiewicz for a reaction on the issue.

The senator, who appeared visibly irritated by the line of questioning, leaned toward her microphone, reportedly trying to switch it off. The journalist immediately objected, saying, “Please do not touch me.”

The journalist questioned the senator’s stance on Poland’s role in diplomatic talks, while the senator pushed back, accusing the media of provoking unnecessary conflict.

The video, posted by NEXTA on X (formerly Twitter), triggered widespread commentary, with many users criticising the senator’s behaviour while others argued that the journalist’s questioning was overly aggressive.

''The cards women use against men are numerous. If it was a lady senator pulling the mic off a male journalist, it would be no problem at all,'' a user said.

''When a politician grabs a mic, it is not man vs woman, it is power vs scrutiny. People obsess over gender here because it is safer than admitting how casually the political class feels entitled to mute the press,'' another wrote.

''That’s really unfortunate to see. Journalists should be able to do their job without being physically interfered with,no matter how heated the discussion gets. Basic respect goes a long way,'' a third user wrote, supporting the journalist.