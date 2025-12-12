Who is Beri Vikram? Indian-origin millionaire accused of intentionally crashing Tesla, trying to start fire in US

Beri Vikram, the founder of an Indian mental health company, is accused of setting fire to a Bay Area winery and intentionally crashing his Tesla into two parked cars while trying to flee. The 42-year-old of Menlo Park is the founder of BetterLYF. The law enforcement used pepper spray to remove Indian-origin Beri Vikram from his Tesla. (Instagram/@santaclarasheriff)

What had happened?

The staff at Saratoga’s Garrod Farms, where the incident occurred, confronted Vikram when he allegedly tried to start a fire, said the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office in an Instagram post. After that, the founder attempted to escape the scene.

As per the authorities, he threw a wine bottle at the staff and took his Tesla to flee the place. However, while doing so, he allegedly collided with two cars, intentionally.

When the police were called, Vikram locked himself inside his EV and refused to come out. The sheriff’s office said that he “refused to surrender".

“The suspect, Beri Vikram, 42, of Menlo Park then drove his Tesla off the embankment and refused to surrender. Despite several de-escalation attempts, he did not comply,” the department wrote.

Eventually, the law enforcement used pepperball and spray to force him out of his vehicle. After being arrested, he was taken to the hospital.

What is he being charged with?

He is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Who is Beri Vikram?

According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his college degree at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and then went on to pursue an MBA at the Indian School of Business. According to the Daily Mail, he is a millionaire.

He started his career at Deloitte as a consultant and, over the years, has worked at other organisations. He founded BetterLYF in 2016, over nine years ago. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is also an angel investor in various establishments, including Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters.