Ahead of inauguration, Joe Biden shares image of US Capitol on Instagram

President- elect Joseph R. Biden will take the oath of office along with vice president-elect Kamala Devi Harris today on January 20. Ahead of inauguration, Biden took to Instagram to share an image of the US Capitol, the venue of the ceremony. Expectedly, his post has now created a buzz among people – so much so that it has gathered over 2.5 million likes and the numbers are only increasing.

With a simple caption, the President-elect shared the picture. “It’s a new day in America,” he wrote. Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the post has received tons of comments from people. They couldn’t stop expressing their joy. Some also wrote how they are eagerly waiting for his inauguration.

“It sure is, a better day,” wrote an Instagram user. “Been waiting for this day, and it’s almost as great as I imagined,” expressed another. “Today is a glorious and wonderful day! Cheers to new beginnings,” said a third. "Such an exciting day for America!" commented a fourth.



