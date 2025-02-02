Ahmedabad auto driver sings Coldplay’s Sky Full of Stars while cruising through the city streets. Watch

A video of an auto rickshaw driver in Ahmedabad singing Coldplay's hit song "Sky Full of Stars" while driving through the city's bustling streets has captured the hearts of social media users. The clip, shared by Instagram user Navendu, showcases the driver in his element, enthusiastically singing along to the song as he navigates traffic with ease. An Ahmedabad auto driver captured the internet's attention by singing Coldplay’s “Sky Full of Stars” while driving.(Instagram/chasing.nothing)

Watch the clip here:

A moment of pure joy on the streets of Ahmedabad

The video quickly went viral, with the auto driver fully immersed in the music, effortlessly belting out the lyrics of the popular Coldplay track. Navendu, who posted the clip, captioned it, "Found this auto driver enjoying Coldplay tunes in Ahmedabad. Coldplay should invite him to their next performance. Getting on to the stage in his auto." His words added a playful and light-hearted touch to the moment, sparking a flood of comments from viewers.

Social media reacts

The video struck a chord with viewers, many of whom expressed their admiration for the auto driver’s love for music and his ability to bring joy to those around him. Some even suggested that the driver should be invited to Coldplay’s next concert. “This man should be performing in front of thousands,” one user wrote, while another added, “Coldplay needs to make him part of the show.”

The vibe was overwhelmingly positive, with fans of both Coldplay and the driver sharing their excitement. “Such pure joy! I wish I could be as carefree as this driver,” another commented. “This is the kind of content we need in our feeds, heartwarming and full of energy,” said another follower.

Others jokingly suggested that the driver should get a stage of his own. “He needs to get his own concert,” one person remarked. Meanwhile, a few expressed their desire to see the moment turned into a full-length performance. “Let’s get this guy a mic and a stage!” they urged.