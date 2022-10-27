Ahmedabad Police nabs men bursting crackers on car roof, made them do sit-ups

Ahmedabad Police took note of a recent viral video showing men bursting crackers on their moving car and were quick enough to identify and arrest them the very next day. Not just this, they even made them do sit-ups for violating traffic rules and creating havoc in the city. The Ahmedabad Police have now posted a video of the incident on their verified official Twitter handle with the hashtag #AhmedabadPolice, and netizens cannot stop praising them for their swift action.

The video opens to show some men bursting crackers on a slowly moving car during the night. While some are sitting on the bonnet, others can be seen sitting on the roof. As the video progresses, one can see them doing sit-ups on the streets the next day, as their actions were a menace to everyone's safety. Not just this, but the Ahmedabad Police even posted their pictures with names towards the end.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than 54,300 views and over 4,000 likes. It has also received numerous comments.

"Well done Ahmedabad police. Please remain like this and keep good squad on Sindhu bhavan road always. There are lots of miscreants specially in night hours who spoil decorum of the city. Well done," posted an individual. "Nice Ahmedabad Police...there was very quick action," wrote another. "Well done, Ahmedabad police. Law and order must be maintained under any circumstances so that civilians can live peacefully," commented a third. "Appropriate action. Salute to the police force," expressed a fourth.

