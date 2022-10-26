Chandigarh cop sings Daler Mehndi's Bolo Ta Ra Ra to talk about no parking

A video of a Chandigarh cop singing the popular Daler Mehndi song Bolo Ta Ra Ra on a loudspeaker but with different lyrics to raise awareness about no parking is doing the rounds on social media and has delighted netizens. In it, the cop can be seen warning commuters about the non-designated parking spots and the pick up of illegally parked vehicles as he sings, "As paas vekha meri gaddi kaun lae gaya, khali hath vich chabi reh gai, bolo ta ra ra...Gaddi nu crane lae gai, Bolo Ta Ra Ra." The video was posted on Twitter by a user Gagan Khurana with the caption, "Punjab police at its best."

However, this is not the first time that this Chandigarh cop has attracted attention. In 2019, Daler Mehndi shared his video where he can be seen singing the same song but with slightly different lyrics to raise awareness about the important traffic advisory and guiding people about the right place to park their vehicles. "I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules. Happiness Means Daler Mehndi. Celebration Means Daler Mehndi. Thank you for your love and support," wrote Daler Mehndi while sharing the video in October 2019.

Watch the videos below:

Punjab police at its best. pic.twitter.com/HF1eNPGBhn — Gagan (@igagankhurana) October 23, 2022

I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules.

Happiness Means Daler Mehndi

Celebration Means Daler Mehndi

Thank you for your love and Support#DalerMehndi #BoloTaRaRaRa @trafficchd @ssptfcchd pic.twitter.com/1fUZMmCNkt — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) October 17, 2019

Both videos have received several likes and comments from netizens who cannot stop lauding the policeman's creativity.

"Hahahaha. This is from Chandigarh. This paaji is very famous for singing songs with the same music but different lyrics," commented a Twitter user. "Gaddi nu crane le gayi, I am dying laughing," remarked another. "Sir he's SI Bhupinder Singh of Chandigarh Traffic Police," wrote a third. "He should try in music industry. What a gem," expressed a fourth.

