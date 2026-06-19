‘AI has faded my confidence’: Techie earning 21 LPA considers SSC CGL, MBA amid fears over software industry’s future

A software engineer earning around ₹21 LPA has sparked a discussion online after sharing concerns about the future of the tech industry amid the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. The techie, who has five years of experience and currently works remotely at a small product based company, said that uncertainty around AI has made him rethink his career path.

A techie earning ₹21 LPA shared his worries about AI and questioned his future in software. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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(Also read:₹40 LPA says salary isn’t enough: ‘Can’t even buy a house’"> Techie earning ₹40 LPA says salary isn’t enough: ‘Can’t even buy a house’)

Techie shares career dilemma

Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, "I have 5 years of experience in software engineering and currently work at a small product-based company. I earn around 21 LPA and work fully remote. Lately, I've been feeling really worried about the future of the software industry. I put a lot of effort into getting here, especially since I graduated in Mechanical Engineering and switched careers into software. I genuinely enjoy problem-solving and software development, but with the rapid rise of AI, a lot of that excitement and confidence has faded. Because of this, I've started thinking about other career options like SSC CGL or pursuing an MBA. Since I have a WFH job, I'm considering preparing for SSC alongside my current job. My thought process is that if it works out, great; if not, I can continue in IT."

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The post was shared with the title, "Is it worth continuing in the software engineering industry or should I consider other options?"

Take a look here at the post:

In the post, the techie explained that although he enjoys software development and problem solving, the changing landscape of the industry has made him question whether continuing in the same field is the right long term decision. He also said that preparing for SSC CGL while working from home seemed like a practical option, as it would allow him to keep his current job while exploring a more secure alternative.

Internet reacts

The post drew several reactions from users, many of whom advised him not to make a rushed decision. One user wrote, "At 21 LPA and full remote, you are already in a good position. Do not leave it out of fear." Another said, "AI will change software jobs, but it will not remove good engineers completely." A third user commented, "Prepare for SSC if you want stability, but understand that government jobs come with their own compromises."

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(Also read: H-1B setbacks and job loss force Indian techie to return home after 5 years in US: ‘I feel like an absolute failure’)

Another user wrote, "MBA only makes sense if you get into a top college, otherwise the opportunity cost is too high." Someone else said, "Use your WFH advantage and prepare quietly, but do not resign unless you have another offer." Another added, "Every industry is changing because of AI, so running away from tech may not solve the problem."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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